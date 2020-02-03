This week I'll feature an old photo of a brick school house with the teacher and students. This was given to our editor by a man named Joe. I do not have his last name. I tried to call the phone number I have for him, but his voice mail box is full. If he reads this, please call me again at (740) 947-5625.
The guy thought this school was in the Jackson Township area maybe in the 1920s to the 1930s by the clothes and the students.
The only brick school house I know of that was a one-room schoolhouse was the one still standing converted to a house. This is about two miles north of Waverly on state Route 335.
In the 1917 Pike County School's Annual, the teachers listed for District No. 2 which included Omega and Jackson Township. Earl Foster-Omega; Nilzah Voelker, Omega; Kathryn Glenn, Omega; Chas. W. Brown, Waverly; Emery Bauer, Waverly; Hazel Reisinger, Beaver; Chas. Hizer, Beaver; Miss Turner, Beaver; Will Acord, Richmondale; Florence Woddell, Richmondale; Minor Hizer, Duke; Ott Colvin, Omega; R.E. Glenn, Waverly.
The towns listed after each teacher's name is probably their home.
The boy in the photo third from left in the second row reminds me of Lowell Anderson who lived on state Route 335 in Jackson Township. He graduated from the East Jackson 8-grade school and came to Waverly for his ninth grade in Sept. 1952. He was in my class until his family moved to Pickaway County.
I don't recognize the teacher or the building.
Here is a poem written by my 16-year-old cousin, Lacie Barnes. This fits me as I am always misplacing something.
Where the Lost Things Go
Lacie Barnes
I've lost ever so many things
They seem to fly away on wings
And as they wander to and fro
They end up where the lost things go
Ne'er to be seen again
It must be such a queer big place
Though not untouched by human race
Unreachable by land or sea
And certainly, unreached by me
Though not sadly by some.
That place is filled from side to side
With articles from far and wide
The big, the small, the old, and the new
The marbles, socks and tempers too
Every sort of thing
The hopes and dreams never fulfilled
Are on its beaches softly spilled
The planes and ships not yet returned
Can find the peace that they have earned
They just sit still awhile
But some things find their way back home
And as back to our world they roam
They find the One that makes them whole
And they are quiet in their soul
So they at last are found
