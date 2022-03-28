This column was previously published on April 4, 2012.
Recently, I came in possession of some information about the one-room school on Meadow Run Road. Note: this road runs between River Road and Givens.
A retired school teacher passed this information along to me. She is a descendant of Robert E. Glenn, a school teacher who brought his family here from Gallia County, Ohio. Three of his daughters - Helen, Kathryn (Kittie) and Donna Glenn - are pictured here in front of the Meadow Run 1910 school building. They and their father taught here and in Miller’s Lane, Greggs Hill, East Jackson, Mutton Run and Fosters Bottom - all east of the Scioto River. There was another daughter, also a school teacher.
Robert Glenn also wrote about pre-Civil War days in Gallia County and times of escaped slaves and the Underground Railroad. I have used these stories in teaching local history to Waverly’s third grade students.
Mr. Glenn moved his family to Pike County in 1890 with five children and three more were born here. He died at age 74 in 1924.
The photo of the three sisters came from Tyrone Hemry’s collection. He has helped me a lot by loaning or giving me photos that he has acquired. Many of his collection and historical notes can be viewed on his website: waverlyinfo.com. Gary Minor, artist and photographer, has helped me over the years also.
A card with the following information was given to me too, but no date is listed. Meadow Run School District No. 6, Seal Township, Pike County, Ohio. Clara E. Schreiber - Teacher. Pupils - Kittie Glenn, Minnie Glenn, Lulu Bauer, Nilza Voelker, Donna Glenn, Gertrude Wagoner, Neva Clements, Mabel Rowland, Lizzie Wagoner, Belle Topping, Ruth James, Wilby Bauer, Charles Murray, Lanson Topping, Mack Bandy, Hobert Bauer, Earl Clements, Ralph Rowland, Fred James, Harry Lucas, Cor Bandy, Harry Bauer, Phillip Blaum, Fred Topping, John Murray, Albert Murphy and Charles Bauer.
School Board - Jas. F. Voelker - Director, Geo. A. Armstrong, Jas. W. Graham, Jacob Blaum, Daniel Farmer and John B. Channell.
Included with Meadow Run school photo and the Glenn sisters is an unidentified school.
