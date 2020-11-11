Today is Veterans Day. It was known as Armistice Day because World War I ended on that day in 1918 in France.
I will use an excerpt from the book compiled by Blaine Beekman from interviews with men who had served in World War II. He had the help from students in our school as Blain was a history teacher at that time, copyright 1982.
Williard (Red) Baker was six months short of his 44th birthday when he received his draft notice in July 1942. Note: War had been declared Dec. 8, 1941. The army had decided that any man who had passed his 38th birthday did not have to go in the draft. Red, who was single and in good physical condition, decided to go anyway. The army doctors judged him fit and passed him. Red was in the thick of the North African invasion, serving with the Railway Engineer Detachment when he turned 44 in December 1942. He remained in the service until the war ended three years later.
Jake Howe of Long Fork had been drafted in World War I (1917-1918 for U.S.) After his discharge, he went back to work on the railroad. He remained single and in near perfect health.
In September 1942, Jake got his draft notice. He was 44 years old. Jake passed his physical easily and went on to basic training. Basic was tough but he finished and went into an engineer battalion. Overseas, Jake was assigned to the Persian Gulf Command, at Tehran, Iran, which was responsible for the operation of the military railroad from the Persian Gulf to Russia. This was Russia’s chief means of receiving military supplies.
Jake was given the option of taking charge of an MP (Military Police detachment, but he preferred to work on the railroad. Jake was there in the Middle East for the last 32 months of the war.
That reminds me. Younger men were then drafted until later, when a shortage of them caused the drafting of older married men such as my dad, William Henry, in 1944. He was married with two children, myself and my sister Linda. He had been in a car wreck and had a short deferment to heal before he was taken into the Navy in March 1944.
Dad was glad the military wanted him in the Navy. He was not suitable for the Army or Marines as he was only 5-foot, 2-inches tall and had no formal education.
Dad served overseas until he was released in Dec. 1945.
Dad’s father was also drafted, but in World War I, and became an ambulance driver in Europe. He was married with 3 children. He lived until 1960.
I picked the Navy for my military service in 1955. Here I am just after Boot Camp (Basic Training — at home with my 1950 Ford convertible) in June 1956.
