This week is a re-run of the article of Oct. 6, 1977. The Goodyear Atomic Plant is under new management and name under AEC.
Lester Shy was a very enjoyable person to talk to for this article. He has since passed on.
I sketched this from a photo Fred (Shy) has but I don't have a photo myself.
Here is the article from Oct. 6, 1977 ...
This week's sketch is especially right for this time as it stood where the Goodyear Atomic Corporation facility is today.
If you drive into the Goodyear plant to the north entrance off Rt. 124, you will be using Shyville Road. Fred Shy started operating a general store there around 1880, five years before he was married.
He started business in a small building which was moved and used for a warehouse when he built the last store around 1900.
This frame structure reminds me of a western store with a false front. It was about 35 feet long until sometime around 1915. Both sections had a basement which was used to store apples, potatoes and other items which needed a cool storage area.
As you can see, the large door on the new addition had a room to back a wagon in and later a small truck.
Lester Shy of Lake White, now 85 years old, and son of Fred, has many memories of the store and post office there. He ran errands with a horse and wagon.
Fred Shy bought rabbits and chickens which Lester would take everyday to the N & W Railroad Station at Wakefield. (Usually he would pick-up groceries and other items including the mail and then return to the store). At Sargent's siding, the Shys had a tie yard, sales and storage. Most of the rabbits, chickens and such were shipped to Columbus.
When the rabbits, chickens and such were shipped to Columbus. When the rabbits were brought to the store, they were usually hung on spikes around the front port porch of the store.
The name Shyville, Ohio was painted on the top of the false front. The post office was run by Fred until 1930's when a rural route took over this area after serving as postmaster 50 years.
Fred also was a county commissioner from 1908 until 1914, Lester recalls.
This sketch is dedicated to Lester Shy and daughter, Hilda Wilhelm, for their assistance in this and other articles.
