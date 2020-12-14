This week I’m using an article from 1984 that I thought comical. I’ll update with a few comments.
-This week I’m still in the year of 1915 for this series- March 11 issue.
The front page headline read “Hit Him Behind The Ear- Joe Rhoads- Fell To The Pavement Under A Hobo’s Hand”.
The Joe Rhoads mentioned is not the late one I knew who worked at several banks and even the former City Loan office.
Joe Rhoads, popular “chambermaid” (jailer) of the city calaboose (The calaboose was a nickname for a jail. I don’t know if the town used the county jail or a separate one.) has a hard time of it. Some of his patrons get obstreperous (meaning - to make a noise, roar, noisy, boisterous, or unruly; especially in resisting or opposing.) and then Joe has to call in our splendid police force for protection. Sunday, one of Joe’s boarders, who says that he is the best educated man that ever struck Pike County, outside of his old school chum, Timothy Hogan, went down to the Star Livery (stable) and cussed the bunch out because they not lend him a jitney (car). (horse-drawn or automobile). Bill Hughes started to put in a trough full of water to clean his mind & body. Then he hiked up to the lock-up and took his revenge on Joe. He clouted Joe behind the ear and doubled him up. Marshal Yahraus threw him in a cell where he was left to meditate on his crimes and to orate about the eleven years he fought on the battleship Oregon and never saw the sight of land. He said that the only man on earth that could get the upper hand of him was old King John alcohol. Note: the name of the hobo was not mentioned!
Stockdale High School took in the students who graduated the eighth grade from one room schools mentioned here.
An ad stated that on Sat. Mar. 13th, Will Reppel The Noble Tailor at the Emmitt House with style showings of the “Niftiest'' young men’s clothes of the season. Everybody welcome.
The late Emmitt House had rooms in the Emmitt St. side for sales men or doctors and others to show their wares or treat patients.
T.W. Armbruster, plumber and sheet metal worker ph. 48 Waverly. Note: Come to the new Pike Heritage Museum June 16th and see an example of his tinsmith work.
Charles Vallery- meat packing plant near the Canal Locks and Crooked Creek in Waverly advertised “One Step Toward Reducing the high cost of Living”. I have in stock a nice lot of sugar cured smoked shoulders, weight from 6 to 12 pounds. Also a lot of the very best dry salt jowls, well-cured but not smoked. I will sell this to anyone in Pike County at 10 cents per pound, during the month of March.
Charles Vallery’s meat packing plant was located in the lot next to where the Chrysler-Dodge dealer is now.
Tetrick’s Drug Store- All kinds of Garden Seeds.
Bob’s Grocery- Second St., Waverly.
Social Item: Ms. Editha Holton of Idaho spent the fore part of last week at the home of Mr. and Mrs. S.H. Hamilton of Walnut St.
Miss Editha Holton later married George Dixon.
This article is dedicated to all who remember hobos who rode the trains for free.
Another book given me is “Life in Early America” with these names - Paul Duke and Burl Mustard (who has sent me several poems).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.