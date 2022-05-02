This week I'm re-running an article and sketch that I originally published in Aug. 3, 1978.
It follows (in italics) ...
This week's sketch is about the little Methodist Church in Jasper, Ohio commonly known as the "Church on the Hill." This frame building was started in 1850 and finished in 1852 by Frank Gleeson, carpenter. In 1890 a remodeling was completed inside and out.
From local newspaper accounts I have the following information. The beginning of Methodism in Pike County was the pioneer minister, Herny Smith, who traveled up the Scioto River around 1800. His first appearance was at the mouth of Sunfish Creek before he moved northward to Pike County's other early settlers, the Chenowith families who lived on the Prairie just north of Piketon (about 11 miles north of US 23 bridge over Scioto River). His class of 21 members soon grew to 27.
Rev. Smith relates that he was paid $27.50 per year for the first 12 years of preaching and some people said "he was preaching for money!" In 1811-1812, Rev. Ralph Lotspick was the Scioto Circuit rider later this route called Chillicothe Station and Circuit.
In 1862 The Piketon circuit consisted of Piketon, Bailey's Class, Morgan's Class, Barnes Chapel, Ferie Chapel, Salem Chapel, Scioto Chapel, Beaver Chapel Jasper Class, Greggs Class and Yankee Hill. This is the first mention of Jasper in the Methodist movement.
When Morgan's Raiders came through Jasper in July 16, 1893 the most shocking event in this church's history took place. When Gen. John Hunt Morgan and his men from the Confederate Army hit Jasper, burning buildings, ransacking and carrying off goods they needed a place safe to ford the Scioto River.
After asking around they convinced Joseph McDougal, a 27-year-old, by driving him into the water by bayonet point, whereby choosing the shallow spot. The invaders followed but after crossing and stopping in Piketon they held a kangaroo court-martial and ordered Joseph to kneel.
He refused, declaring "I have hitherto knelt to none but Almighty God." This riled the raiders so much that they blindfolded him, set him adrift in a boat, shot him while he drifted toward his home town of Jasper.
McDougal is buried atop the hill by this church (in the cemetery) where he taught Sunday School. Services were read by Rev. J. N. Pilcher and his stone remains as a reminder of his moral standards.
Thanks to Mrs. George (Clara) Mustard of Yankee Hill, Blaine Beekman and Barbara Kalfs for information and a picture altho the church still stands looking much the same facing the old, Jasper School across Appalachian Highway that was closed in 1969 and consolidated with Piketon Church.
Note: You may find Blaine Beekman’s out of print books in the downstairs Rare Book Section of our Pike County Library on North Market Street in Waverly.
I first met Blaine at the News Watchman office, when he was showing his first book about Pike County’s part in the U. S. Civil War, to our new Editor Jim Hale. Since then, Blaine has produced several books with Pike County, Ohio, as the central theme.
In the flood of 1913, the church was a haven for displaced residents that ate and slept here, some food brought in from other areas and others cooked right there.
Just think how many Easter Services have been held here at the Methodist Church in Jasper, Ohio. The Church is no longer in regular use after they combined with the Piketon Methodist Church.
The numerous floods, especially 1913 - 1937, have chased many Jasper residents up the hill to this church for safety. Donna Willson, a Jasper resident, as well as Norma Brady, have experienced many floods of the Scioto River.
While I’m a current resident of Bristol Village Fast Track, recovering from Covid and strokes, many employees have been kind and compassionate, especially Angie and Pam there. I’m making progress for recovery.
My thanks go to Julie Billings at the News Watchman for taking care of my articles.
Also thanks to everyone for their prayers, get well cards, and visits to encourage me.
My phone number at Bristol Village is (740) 941-5413.
