This is a pivotal year for two reasons. One — 100 years ago the 19th Amendment was passed by Congress March 27, 1920. That was ratified five months later and ended a century of protests by women.
Carrie Chapman Catt, founder of the League of Women Voters declared that due to the Spanish flu pandemic it was not easy to celebrate.
Then in 1918 the national government issued a proclamation that all churches were to close until the end of this flu.
Under the government order each family, as was sometimes done in the days of the apostles, has the liberty and hereby urged to conduct worship in its own home.
Now since June our church, Dailyville Free Will Baptist, has held services on Sunday morning and later even on Wednesday evenings; wearing of masks mandatory.
On another sad note a friend, Eileen Hawk-Smith, wife of Lowell Smith, passed recently. She was the last of her family. I attended school at Buchanan with her brothers and sisters in the 1950s. Her brother, Sherman, graduated eighth grade with me.
So now all eight children are gone from our lives.
Here is a photo of our old four-room eight-grade school at Buchanan built in 1935. I took the photo in March 1969 just after it was closed as a school. On our lunch hour we were permitted to walk over to Buchanan and buy snacks and other things at one of the two stores. It was replaced by the Pebble Township fire station.
Pictured here is Walls Grocery; the building still stands. The other was Newlands which did sit right across the road and has been gone for many years.
The young man is Robert (Bob) Hawk. The photo was taken by my sister, Linda, in 1954 at the front door. Mr. Charles Nunley was teacher and principal then.
I spent about one and a half years there and enjoyed the time.
