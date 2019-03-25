Here is some news from the Republican Herald newspaper of June 1917. This paper was the successor to the Waverly News in turn to the Pike County Republican established 1842. This paper was then published every Thursday afternoon. L. F. Gehres - editor. Price A Dollar and a Half A YEAR.
Here are two church news items. Big Baptizing. There was a big baptizing at the Smith Chapel branch of the Church of Christ in Christian Union near Latham Sunday afternoon. A record crowd was present to enjoy the festivities. A woman and a boy had their sins washed away in the holy waters of Sunfish Creek, which did duty for the Jordan River. Rev. James Sylvester officiated in the ceremonies.
Evangelical Conference. The state conference of Evangelical churches was held at Portsmouth from June 14 through 19. George Hoeckh was the delegate from this church and attended all of the sessions.
On Sunday, a great number of workers of the local church went down to the River City to attend the conference. Note: They probably rode the N & W Railway train as that was the best way to go at that time.
Among those from Waverly were: Mr. & Mrs. William Sharenberg and daughters Nelle and Mary; Mr. & Mrs. P. Lorbach and son, Leo; C.F., John G. and Carl Schauseil and families; Earl and Walter Lockbaum; Jacob Schmitt; Miss Maggie Schmitt; Mrs. George Hoeckh; Mrs. Lizzie Lorbach; Mrs. Maggie Streitenberger; and Miss Louise Stahler.
Ads from March 28, 1946. A Fine Modern Residence near school. 8 rooms with hardwood floors, 4 rooms and bath up, 4 living rooms and inc. a utility room and kitchen and dining room down. Beautiful woodwork, large basement, modern hot water heating system, perfect condition, hard and soft water, outside coal cellar, full lot, fine residential district. Immediate possession.
Chandler and Dixon - Waverly, Ohio. This Dixon was the late George who sold us the first farm we bought when we moved to Pike County in the spring of 1949.
USED CARS for TRADE. I assume also for sale but no prices listed.
'41 Ford Deluxe Tudor, Radio and Heater, new tires, must have late model in trade.
'35 Dodge Deluxe Coupe, real nice.
'37 Graham Custom, Super-charger, 4 door with overdrive. This brand quit by 1941.
'35 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Tudor new tires and heater.
'33 Plymouth Tudor, motor just overhauled.
All prices are within OPA ceiling.
Note: during World War II years 1942-46 even. Prices were controlled to prevent overcharging.
DYKE BROTHERS, Alma, Ohio. When I bought a car from Mr. Dyke, he was located on Howard Road (old U.S. 23) just north of Waverly.
This is dedicated to Perry Dyke who runs a used car lot of U.S. 23 in Waverly.
This photo shows a customized '35 Plymouth at a car show near Circleville.
