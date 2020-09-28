This week I’ll spotlight the old bridge that spanned the Scioto River just east of town. This was called the Beaver Pike for years as it was a toll road. The brick toll house still stands on Bridge Street in Waverly just after you turn left on West Third Street.
Donna Lewis brought this bridge to my attention as she remembers the bridge was part covered (wooden) and part steel. I told her that the flood of 1913 took out part of the wooden spans. But I learned that it was the floods of 1907 that did this damage
Donna lived on the east side when younger and traveled this road for years. She also told me when the river was too high to walk the road, she used the railroad — either the D.T. & I. or the N. & W. right-of-way and bridges.
After the 1913 flood damaged the approaches to either bridge, people had to wait until that section was repaired in order to walk the bridges.
For those who can remember the steel bridge, there was always a crook in that. No one could ever explain that to me.
Now we can travel state Route 220 east over the Scioto River without waiting for oncoming traffic to clear. Some can remember the traffic light at each end for control and prevent an accident. The concrete bridge is so much better and smooth to travel.
The 1913 flood did much more damage to the bridges in Pike County. That was the end of the covered bridge at Jasper.
The first photo shows the bridge after two spans of metal replaced the wooden sections that were wiped out.
In the second photo, we can see the aftermath of Jasper’s Main Street (state Route 124 later). Business men have removed goods out into the street to dry them out. I think all of these buildings are long gone.
