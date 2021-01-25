How many readers remember the bad winter of 1978? I remember it well as I was working on the Mead Paper Co. railroad in Chillicothe. I was a brakeman on the four-man crew, which included the engineer, conductor and two of us brakemen. At this time, the mill shipped out 20 boxcars of paper six and seven days a week. The B & O Railroad brought in cars of coal for the power plant as well as empty boxcars and other material for production. This blizzard sure caused problems for us on the train crew.
In Pike County, the roads were closed in several places because of the ice and then snow on top. Wednesday started as rain. Then temperatures dropped, causing ice to form over all before the snow started to fall. By Thursday morning, the blizzard hit, causing 18 inches of ice and snow to cover the county's roads.
Many roads were closed, including parts of Ohio 124 and 772. Before the county highway trucks could start moving, they had to move more than 60 vehicles that were snowbound and abandoned along the roads. Then the crews could begin plowing.
One of the last roads to be opened was Carl Penn near Buchanan. The steep hill just past the school grounds, now Pebble Township Fire Station, was covered with ice and then snow.
County crews worked all day Sunday to get up the hill.
Bob Ross, front end loader operator, said the snow on Carl Penn Road was probably some of the deepest in the county and the most snow he had seen.
Ross said the snow drifted 15 feet deep and along a couple of miles on the ridge, which they worked to clear during this major winter storm.
Ross said he had made numerous attempts to get the heavy front end loader up the hill but was able to get only halfway before it began to slip and then slid backwards down the hill.
Donald Dunham, a snow plow driver who was working on the hill, said he was salting the thick ice in an effort to get traction, but he was sliding even with chains on the rear tires of the truck.
Late Saturday afternoon, a timberjack skidder owned by Hayes-Lowe and contracted by the county, was able to make its way to the top of the hill after numerous attempts.
On the top, the timberjack, with a small plow mounted on the front, cleared an area at the top and then descended to push the county snow plow to the top and pull by chain the front end loader.
The crews then opened Ohio 772 north of Buchanan and on to Newland Ridge Road, which was blocked by drifts. They had drifts of more than eight feet high.
Howard Bowles, superintendent of Pike County Highway Department, said after the county's roads were opened, their equipment would be used on township roads. At that point, they had already opened some of them.
The photo here from the Jan. 31, 1978 edition of the News Watchman shows a county highway truck on that steep hill on Carl Penn Road. Three families had been snowbound from Thursday morning until Sunday night.
Jim Hale was the editor of the News-Watchman at that time. He also rode in the county trucks and took photos.
There is a lot more coverage of the storm and its effects that I will cover later.
