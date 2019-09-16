Recently, I received some interesting information that I will use now. Claire Dixon-Carrier has always been a supporter of my weekly column. This article has a special connection to James and Sherman Dixon. The Sherman Dixon I know and member of my church — Dailyville Free Will Baptist — was named after this Sherman Dixon. I agree with Claire about the news items when Mr. Warne declared as a nominee for Sheriff noted in the Democratic newspaper - August 18, 1885, "The Waverly Watchman".
The former Fred Newland store in Buchanan when I attended Buchanan school in 1951-1952 may have been the store that Mr. Warne operated. The store has been gone for many years. This photo was taken in the 1950s.
Newton Twp. -
James W. Warne was born June 4, 1840, in Muskingum County, Ohio, and is a son of Joseph and Mary A. Warne, the former native of New Jersey, of German descent, and the latter born of Ohio, of Irish descent. They moved to Buchanan, Pike County, and engaged in the mercantile business, and built the first house in Buchanan. Since 1855 our subject has followed agricultural pursuits and now owns 800 acres of fine land. He enlisted in the late war of 1862, in Company H, Ninety-first Ohio Infantry, as a private, but was soon promoted to Orderly Sergeant. He was in battles of Floyd Mountain, Panther Gap, Fayetteville, and a number of others of less importance, and was mustered out in June, 1865. He was married Sept. 8, 1865, to Mary A., daughter of John and Mary Row. They have six children - Minnie, Lillian, Benjamin C., Oscar, Annie and Ettie. Source History of the Lower Scioto Valley, Ohio - Publ. Chicago: Inter-State Publishing Co.
James W. Warne, SGT of Captain Samuel E. Baldridge's Co. H Reg. OVI enrolled 11 August 1862 to serve 3 years during the war. Discharged 24 June 1865 at Cumberland, Maryland, by reason of G.O. #53 C. S. Hdq. M.M. Div. Born in Muskingam County, Ohio, 23 years of age, 5' 6" high, light complexion, blue eyes, dark hair, occupation when enrolled - farmer.
Two 91st Boys
Among the 91st "Boys" who are in the city today are two life long friends. James Warne and J.C. Holobaugh, of Jasper, who after the war did not let circumstances separate them. Both lived at Jasper and are together a great part of the time. During the "real" war days of '62 Warne and Holobaugh marched side by side and they walked arm in arm among the boys of the 91st. September 25, 1912 Waverly Democrat.
JAMES WARNE,
Of Newton Township, is the nominee for Sheriff. He is a farmer and stock dealer, and so far as we know, he is an honest, square dealing man and competent to fill the position for which he was nominated. The worst thing that we can say about him is, he is a deserter from the Democratic army. He was born Democrat and reared as such by one of the truest and finest old Democrats we ever knew. He went into the army a Democrat and remained true to the faith all the way through and on up to about five years ago, without any apparent cause or excuse, he deserted the Democracy and went over to the Republicans, where he has ever since remained and labored faithfully to break down and destroy the Democratic party was placed in the minority in Newton township. Personally, we have nothing to say against Mr. Warne, but we want the Democracy of Pike County to remember the above facts when he asks for them to vote for him or any other Republican. August 18, 1885 Waverly Watchman.
James W. Warne
June 8, 1840 - February 28, 1917
SGT Army Co H 91st Reg OVI
August 11, 1862 - June 24, 1865
Mound Cem. Sec. M. page 96, Lot 254 Grave #3
James W. Warne, aged 76, died Wednesday, February 28, 1917, at his home in Tennyson community of Pike County, Ohio. He had suffered a stroke of apoplexy just two days earlier. He was born June 4, 1840, in Muskingum County, Ohio, and was the son of Joseph and Mary Ann (Cussins) Warne. He was married to the former Mary Ann Rowe. They were the parents of two sons: Clark Butler Warne who married Myrta Chestnut, and Leonodis Otto Warne who married Myrtle Holobaugh. They were also the parents of four daughters: Minnie who married Henry James Sharp, Lillian Rebecca who married Ephraim Sherman Dixon, Annie who married Ralph Douthitt, and Etta who married James Elmer Dixon. James had a total of six siblings: Thomas, Mary, Sarah Jane, Nancy, Margaret, and Lucas.
James enlisted August 11, 1862, at the age of 23 in the Union Army. He served with Co. H of the 91st Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment. He was promoted to Sergeant September 1, 1864. He was wounded at Opequan, Virginia during battle. He mustered out of the service on June 24, 1865 at Cumberland, Maryland. His funeral was held Friday, March 2 and burial was in the Piketon Mound Cemetery near Piketon, Ohio.
James W. Warne says he is a descendant of a descendant of a solider who fought under Perry on Lake Erie. June 8, 1893 Republican Herald.
