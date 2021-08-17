This week, I’ll use some items from the Oct. 2012 issue of “Pike Speaks”.
From the Nov. 12, 1885 issue of the “Waverly Watchman” ...
On last Friday our distinguished fellow citizen, Honorable James Emmitt, reached his 79th birthday in good health and spirits, and looking as young and vigorous as the most of me do at six years of age. In the evening, the old gentleman was treated to a grand surprise of about two hundred of citizens, who assembled at his residence to congratulate him over having been spared to celebrate another birthday. One of the most interesting features of the occasion was enacted by our firemen, who called in a body to pay their respects to the old pioneer. Sergeant Barringer, in a neat and appropriate little speech, tendered congratulations of the Company, and as a token of their love and esteem for the old gentleman, he at the same time presented him with a handsome boquette of fresh, fragrant flowers.
Mr. Emmitt was visibly affected over his portion of the evening’s program, when he attempted to respond to the congratulations of the firemen, his eyes filled with tears which ran down his cheeks, and voice trembled so with emotion that he could scarcely utter a word. It was sometime before the old gentleman could control his feelings sufficiently to talk freely, but he finally got settled down enough to return his thanks to the firemen and all those present for the great respect they had shown him, after which he gave them an interesting sketch of his life from the first time he set his foot on the soil of Pike County down to the present time. He came here before Pike Co. became a county in 1815.
This part of the program being through with, Mr. Emmitt invited all hands to help themselves freely to some of his splendid old wine, which they were not slow or backward in doing.
After everyone had partaken liberally with the sparkling juice of the grape they were invited to partake of a splendid repast prepared for the occasion by Mrs. Louisa Emmitt, to which all hands did ample justice.
The Dec. 31, 1885 issue of the Waverly Watchman had this item. Mr. Phil Gableman, teacher of the German Department of our public schools, was the recipient of two highly prized Christmas gifts last week. One of them, a handsome gold tooth-pick, was presented by his wife and so was the other, a boy of course. Phil, you know, wouldn’t take a girl baby as a gift. He runs to boys, exclusively.
The Dec. 24, 1885 Waverly Watchman had this item. We believe that the only pensioner of the War of 1812, living in Pike County, is Aaron Beekman of Mifflin Township, now in his 93rd year.
This is dedicated to Blaine Beekman, retired school teacher and now county commissioner.
The photo is of James Emmitt’s house at the time of his 79th birthday.
