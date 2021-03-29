This week I’ll re-run my first April Fool’s Day article with updates. It originally ran on March 30, 1978. I continued this Pee Pee Valley Railroad saga for several years, bringing more people I knew into it.
The Rocky Fork Distillery was owned and ran by Rufus Emmitt, a nephew of James Emmitt until closing in 1907; the last one to make whiskey in Pike County. Around 1920, the main structure was converted to a home for James and Tillie Dixon, who raised Victor, Kathryn, Sherman and Marilyn here. Victor and Kathryn are deceased, as well as their parents. Sherman lives near Circleville and Marilyn near Mansfield.
The old house was dismantled in March 2014 soon after the Emmitt House burned in Waverly.
The D.T. & I. Railroad was dismantled from Washington Court House through Greenfield, Bainbridge and Summit Hill to Waverly in 1982. By 1987, the tracks were gone from Waverly through Jackson to Ironton.
Only a short section of the line exists from West Second Street in Waverly to the Norfolk Southern line just south of state Route 220 east in Waverly, giving local industry a rail connection.
The 1978 April Fool’s Day story follows:
This week’s sketch shows the only engine that this long forgotten railroad owned.
In 1875 when talk was strong and money was raised for the Springfield Jackson & Pomeroy railroad to pass through Waverly, a group of Pee Pee Valley residents decided to get the jump. They raised a few thousand dollars and constructed a railroad beginning at the Ohio & Erie canal where the D.T.I now crosses U.S. 23 in Waverly following the canal south to Pee Pee Creek — now where Lake White is located and then Northwest with a station at Dailyville; at Pee Pee where Pfiefer’s store was for years, then on up the valley to Buchannan Jct. where the wagon road turned away from the valley to Buchanan and then on up to Nipgen sta. and finally to Summit in Ross Co.
These enterprising men thought that they could sell their line to the railroad coming South from Springfield. Business was very light for several years and the passenger trade was the principal fares used to support the railroad. Can you picture the interesting scenery this route would show tourists now?
Sorry to say the Springfield, Jackson & Pomeroy didn’t want this little line so around 1900 they finally went bankrupt. Their only industry was the Rocky Fork distillery at Dailyville and a sawmill. Pictured here is No. 1 and the station at Dailyville about 1885.
By the way April 1st is only one days away and you know what day that is? April Fool’s Day and this story is my joke. I hope you enjoyed the article even tho the only truth to it is that the Pee Pee Creek Valley was one of the routes surveyed for what is now the D.T.I. but was rejected for the Crooked Creek route that is presently used. Also, there was a Rocky Fork Distillery at Dailyville.
This is an example of how history can be manufactured, but I hope most of my articles are fact, even though I rely on news items and personal stories I’ve heard as well as history books.
This story is dedicated to the people of Pee Pee Creek Valley who should have this railroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.