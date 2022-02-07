I'm going to share some more about the Pike Heritage Museum's 2022 calendar.
Last week I told you about the cover and January. Now, this week I'll talk about February, which features some restaurants. One was Jolly Pirate Donut Shop, which is now a Little Caesar's Pizza place at Clough Street and U.S. 23.
Another is Purpero's, which was located on the south edge of Piketon — later a candle factory and store — now it is a manufacturing facility for InSolves (Innovative Solutions, Piketon). We used this little cafe, which had carhops to take our orders and bring the food to our car. There is no evidence of this building now.
Another shows the last day of the Cozy Kitchen, now Beast and Bottle on South Market Street in Waverly. This was my favorite morning stop after Schmitt's Dairy closed. In the photo is Mike Buckner with his grandparents Morris (now deceased) and wife Loretta Bucy. The owners were always friendly, providing good food.
Then the Plateau Truck Stop is shown north of Waverly. It was open 24 hours a day. This was always a good place to stop for coffee and snacks. A new gas station was built to replace it with no cafe.
The Pioneer Restaurant, which was owned by Charlie Noel (now deceased), is now a Super Quik convenience store and gas station at the Junction of U.S. 23 and Ohio 104 at the south end of Waverly.
And the third cafe pictured was Clem's Drive-In, Piketon, which I never used and I don't know where it was located. Maybe one of you readers can help me? My phone number is (740) 947-5625.
This photo of six people that I've included this week has no identification, but I know the man on the left was Pike County's School Superintendent Chester Way and on the right the late Pike County Judge Ottie Reno. Maybe you readers can identify the four young people and the occasion? I'm guessing this may be the county Spelling Bee contestants.
