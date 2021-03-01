I was just thinking about all the kids missing school and time with their friends.
When I lived near Butlerville in 1946-1949, I was in the second to fifth grade. I liked school but when sick I didn't mind staying home. But one day I missed the bus so I ran all the way there, about a mile, and arrived just as the bus arrived. I don't remember if I asked Mom before doing this and Dad was away from work. Linda was two grades behind me, so she didn't need to run to school and maybe she wouldn't have anyway.
My only birthday party was September 1948 on my 10th. I invited the boys in my class plus the older brother of my best friend who was a little older and the only girl was my sister. Dad took us to Lebanon for a Charlie Chan movie - a comedian playing a Chinese detective which surprised me as Dad usually took us to a Western movie.
I liked two girls in my class, Kathy Myers, a blonde, and Beverly Kilmer, a brunette, but I never saw them after I moved to Pike County in 1949. Do you remember when in grade school that the teacher made a decorated cardboard box for Valentine's Day? The students would drop their cards in a slit. The teacher asked us to make cards for everyone but I'm sure not all could afford to. Then on Valentine's Day someone was picked by the teacher to pull cards out and call the names to pass out.
I wonder if this is done now in the elementary grades? I still have a comic card that Rita Tolle gave me at Buchanan School. I attended five different schools before I started Waverly High in September 1952. I looked forward to meeting new people, which was not my nature as I was bashful.
I miss fellowship with the seniors at the Pike County Senior Center, closed since March.
We still attend church at Dailyville whenever possible.
We met our latest great-grandson, Floyd Emmitt Rinehart, born Jan. 5. A happy, healthy boy.
This photo shows the Buchanan eight-grade school that Rita and I attended. Now the Pebble Fire Department is located there in a new building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.