Note: This column was originally published in October 2008.
This week, I'll feature some who served our country from the Beaver Valley area. This includes those who lived in what is now Eastern School District.
Information comes from research by members of the Beaver Valley Historical Society, led by Bruce Overly. The information was compiled in a book that was sold. It was entitled "Rally Round the Flag," a song title of 1862 written to encourage soldiers of the Union Army during the American Civil War.
This book includes two pages concerning the only man of Pike County to receive the Medal of Honor, Samuel Slavens.
Other examples include Benjamin Franklin Thompson, born March 25, 1892 at Versailles and died Sept. 15, 1961 in Fairborn and buried there. His spouse was Bertha Mae Kuntzman. Service entry date was Nov. 14, 1919 at Camp Sherman in Chillicothe, Unit 646 Aero Squadron in World War I, rank Private First Class. He was a past Commander of American Legion of Beaver. He retired from U.S. Government Service at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 1961.
Thomas Valentine, born on June 22, 1833 died February 23, 1911 in Pike County. He was buried in Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Pike County. Valentine served in the 100th United States Colored troops as a Private in the Civil War.
Sandra Kay Brunner-Villarreal was born July 14, 1963 in Portsmouth. She was married to Richard Villarreal. She entered the service on Dec. 5, 1982 in Columbus in the U.S. Air force. She departed for Randolph Air Force Base out of San Antonio, Tx. with the 12th Flying Training Wing Organ, Maintenance Squadron. She was a Staff Sergeant.
Phillip Wolfenberger was born in 1761 in Lebanon County, PA and died Oct. 31, 1852 in Beaver and was buried in Beaver Union Cemetery. His first wife was Catherine Penniwitt and his second wife was Catherine Cooper. He was a part of the Virginia Continental Army in the American Revolution.
Milton Wesley Brown was born on Sept. 2, 1836, in Pike County and died on Oct. 16, 1921. He is buried in Portsmouth in Greenlawn Cemetery. He was married to Sarah Wood. He entered the service on Aug. 11, 1862 and departed on June 24, 1865. Brown was a part of Co. G, 91st Ohio Volunteer Infantry in the American Civil War. He was appointed corporal on Oct. 19, 1863 and mustered out as captain.
During a portion of his service, he was detailed as one of the Blazer's scouts whose deeds of daring and courage were known to all familiar with the history of the Civil War.
This is dedicated to the descendants of all mentioned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.