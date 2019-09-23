I am re-running an article I wrote for the May 26, 1977 News Watchman.
In August of 1956, the former home of Christian Schwardt on High Street in Waverly, between McNaughton's and the alley, was torn down. It had been occupied until a few years before by his daughter, Mrs. Kate Campbell.
As the building was torn down, uncovered was one section 12 feet by 15 feet that was old log, chinked with clay and fitted very good yet with a large fireplace and rafters of saplings.
Ike Davis, a Civil War veteran, had told Kate years ago this log section had been a part of a school house when that part of Waverly was just an open field. Ike had been the postmaster of Dailyville before becoming Waverly's one-man police force.
William (Bill) Campbell also became one of Waverly's policemen. Christian (Hix) Schwardt was a Waverly night watchman for years walking all over Waverly when it covered a lot less area than it does today.
Before 1820, there were three log schools in the area. One stood near where the canal was built one mile east of Waverly. Another built in 1812 was on Major Kilgore's land a half mile northeast of Waverly in what is now the Waverly Estates. The third was built in 1824 on Chillicothe Pike a mile north of Waverly.
This last one was known to have been moved to Waverly and was probably uncovered on High Street.
Judge James Hibben was schoolmaster being paid in part by the county funds and the rest of his salary was paid by the parents of the students.
Until 1855, no formal school records were kept. James Emmitt attended a one room school in Waverly before this school was built.
I received a nice letter from Bill and Esther Ward of Columbus (I later met them) who told me that in November 1949 they opened a new self-serve grocery store in Piketon. Known as the B & E Food Market, the business is located in what is now Connett's Music Store on Main Street. The store remained open until November 1960.
I'll dedicate this article to retired school teacher and news writer Alice Sautter of Waverly who is the author of Pike's Yesteryears series of pictures published in the News-Watchman.
Thanks to Richard Miller and Frank Armbruster for information about this old place.
