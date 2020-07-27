This week I'm using an article I first compiled in Dec. 1978. I'll also add some items such as the live performance of Tecumseh will not happen this summer on Sugar Loaf Mountain near Chillicothe. This virus has disrupted out life in many ways.
My wife made the remark last month that the large planters of flowers set up on the sidewalks in Waverly add a nice touch to the town.
Thanks to many who sent anniversary cards to us for our 60th on July 10
Here's the Dec. 1978 article:
Indians built first town at Waverly. Can you picture Indians living in Waverly? "This week's sketch shows the type of home that the Shawnees built from bent saplings for framework and bark for inside walls and outside covering. From what I've read in Cumie's "History of Pike County" 1958, the Shawnee's town here was named "Wan-du-cha-le."
Records have been found of French trading posts near Alma on U.S. 23 and one south of Piketon known as "Hurricane Toms" from Lewis Evans map of the 1770's at the time of the Revolution.
The Indians came to Ohio from all directions for two good reasons. One — the flint at Newark; and two — the great salt wells at Jackson. The country was also good for hunting.
From a report of 1751 I found that a large Shawnee village near Portsmouth on both sides of the Ohio River on the Ohio side were 100 men plus their families and a council house (center of village government) 90 ft. long. On the Kentucky side were 300 men in 40 homes with families.
Most settlers were discouraged from settling here by the Indians until General "Mad" Anthony Wayne marched through Ohio country with 3,000 men building forts as he advanced until near Greenville where he built Ft. Recovery.
Wayne feeling strong enough, offered the Indians peace but they refused so the two armies met at the Battle of Fallen Timbers with the Indians losing. Wayne then sent out Capt. Reid with a notice to all Indians to remain peaceable and to bring in all prisoners to an arranged place. The Indians appeared and signed the peace treaty Aug. 3, 1795.
This treaty at Greenville deeded most of the land in Ohio, Indiana and lower Michigan to the U.S. Some Indians were allowed to remain on own areas and Indians received payment every year until 1855 when all ended. In 1819 there were 2,407 Indians in Ohio.
The Eastern Indians were more permanent than the Plains Indians usually pic-hired in movies. They cultivated gardens as well as hunting and fishing. I thought you would like to see the citizens home in Waverly before the white man. I wrote this to show why most of the Indians were gone from here by the time the county was firmed in 1815. This is dedicated to all the American Indians and their friends who read this.
Updating the article, I discovered my Cherokee Indian ancestry in Dec. 1993 from a cousin who researched our family lineage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.