In 1997, Don Daniels brought me a welcome addition to my historical reference library. That is a valuable reference for Western School entitled WESTERN HIGH SCHOOL — 1932 — 1997. Home of the Indians.
I appreciate the inscription on the first page as fellows; Jim, the Western High School Alumni Committee would like for you to have this complimentary copy of our memory book which we compiled and put on sale this year. We realize you are interested in Pike County history and thought it only fitting that you should have a copy of Western High School history by the Alumni Committee.
I put this book up in my office which is too full and just uncovered last month.
The Alumni Committee was composed of the following: L.B. Herman — president (who attends my church with his wife), Sam Rhoades — vice president (whom I’ve known for over 40 years), Lorna Rittenhouse — treasurer, Ann Leeth — secretary, Don Leeth (who I worked with at Mead Paper Co.), Bill and Kathy Scott, John and Freda Daniels (whom I’ve known for over 50 years), Bob (who I worked with at the Big Bear store in Waverly 1955-56) and Betty Scowden and Shirley Louderback.
From their Heritage page is the following: The beginning of our local high school, as we know it today, began back in the days of 1916, when such leaders as the late V.L. McCoy and H.B. Scowden, along with other outstanding citizens, saw the need of a high school in this section of the county. These people were instrumental in establishing the two-year school at Latham in the old Methodist Church and later on the second floor of the Red Man Lodge Hall. Among the early teachers were C.W. Penn, J. Harve McCoy, the late Nellie Farmer Penn and H.B. Scowden. Courses offered were English, Algebra, History, General Science, Agriculture and Physical Education.
The physical education program usually consisted of baseball and volleyball in good weather (outside) and during the winter months was generally forgotten about. This two-year program was most essential to the students who yearned for more advanced knowledge, and in order to graduate, had to attend another school in the county or adjoining counties for their junior and senior years.
As the population increased, the community felt the need for more educational facilities for their children. Thus, in 1929, a town meeting was held and a bond issue was discussed for the purpose of bringing the issue before the citizens of the township. At the school board meeting, a motion to put a levy before the voters was made by J.T. Smith and seconded by C.P. Beekman on Aug. 14, 1929. A motion passed and a levy was voted on at the November election. It was passed 199 for and 133 against and would raise $18,000. I will continue this history next week.
Here is a photo of the old Methodist church in Latham taken by the late Methodist preacher, Waid Radford, on Nov. 10, 1947. The church was named Cartwright Chapel then. According to Russ Rise, it was torn down and a two-car garage sites on that spot now. The location was at an intersection in town on Fire Tower Road. A plaque stating that the building was Cartwright Chapel — 1875 is now in possession of Western High graduate Don Bakenhaster. Rev. Radford states on the back of the photo that the group of ministers were there taking a survey of the territory in Western Pike County. Russ Rice told me that the church was not in use during his lifetime. Probably not long after this photo was taken, the building was sold.
Thanks Russ for the information. He is married to a fellow graduate of mine, Betty Hall.
