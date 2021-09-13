This week's column features Vallery Ford Agency in Waverly. The photo is from the Tate Paul Lowery collection.
The car lot is now part of the present Vallery Ford lot on West Emmitt Ave. The Ford garage on the left is now gone next to the alley that led to West Second Street. Lined up on the front row are, from left to right: a 1950 Ford sedan, a 1948 Ford truck and 2 1946-1950 Ford trucks, then a 1949 Ford car, 1946 Chevrolet, 2 1946 Ford cars, a 1942 Ford car and another Chevrolet, maybe a 1948 model.
To the right was a two-story building that did house a taxi stand and newspaper sales on the left and a cafe on the right. One time I hitchhiked from the N & W Railway depot in Portsmouth and got off here. I hired a taxi to take me home in 1957, six miles on Cline's Chapel Road for 75 cents.
I rode the N & W Railway from Norfolk, Virginia in 1957-58 while stationed aboard the Naval destroyer Bache until I took my car to Norfolk.
I bought a 1950 Ford convertible in 1956 during my senior year at Waverly High School for $350. The car had been in Florida, so it had no heater, which I had installed.
Bob Henry, a junior at Waverly High School, had no car so he asked me if I planned to attend the junior-senior prom. I said no. I didn't even have a date and I worked every Friday and Saturday after school. Bob suggested I get a date and we could double date. So I did, taking a neighbor girl, a Colegrove. The only dates I had been on were the group type to the Cavalier skating rink in Chillicothe on old U.S. 35 in Frenchtown where I learned to skate.
We attended a few parties in Waverly at other seniors' homes and finally drove to Columbus, ate breakfast and returned to Waverly.
I don't know if our dates enjoyed the evening, and I learned a lot later about taking a girl on a date.
This is dedicated to Paul Lowery's family. Dad worked for him at the Waverly Coal Co. on Ford Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.