I'll now relate one man's short time in World War II in honor of Veterans Day 2021.
Harold Paige, a graduate of Western High School in Latham, tried to enlist in the air cadets. Although this was before the U.S. entered World War II and before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, his score was not high enough to pass. So he enrolled in a private pre-flight course and after his second time he passed and entered the Army Air Force the day after Christmas 1941.
He received his pilot wings and commission as a lieutenant at Brook Field, Sept. 26, 1942.
As a fighter pilot, his first mission was to shoot down the Japanese zero planes over Burma that were on their way to India. Dec. 18, 1943. Lt. Paige was on a mission over northern Burma with his squadron who were not detected by the Japanese fighter planes. He shot down one zero before his plane was hit, but he made it back to his home base and land but was too weak to get out of the plane. The ground crew pulled Harold out of the plane and rushed him to the hospital where he died.
The rest of the squadron had downed six zeros and returned to base without death to an American.
Note: This information was taken from Blaine Beekman's "Unfurl the Proud Banners" Volume I copyright 1982 by Blaine Beekman and printed by Printex.
Blaine thanked many for their help in compiling these three volumes, covering the years 1941-1945 and all the U.S. Services.
Thanks Blaine for permission to use his information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.