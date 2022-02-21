Recently my son-in-law Mike Maple brought me some material related to his late grandfather Preston Wickline.
He was raised and lived most of his life in the Hay Hollow area of eastern Jackson Township in Pike County.
He was born Aug. 15, 1919 at Richmond Dale, Ohio, address Route 2, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Preston was inducted into the U.S. Army June 1, 1944 at Fort Thomas, Kentucky near Cincinnati, Ohio. His service included five months and 19 days in the U.S. with one year, four months and 12 days of foreign service (France and Germany). He left the U.S. for Europe on Nov. 14, 1944 and arrived in Europe Nov. 27, 1944. He left Europe March 18, 1946 and arrived in the U.S.A. on March 28, 1946. He served in Communications 411th Regiment, 103rd Div. along with infantry bringing the phone lines from the front lines back to headquarters. His occupational specialty was Field Lineman 641. His pay grade was Tech 5. He was separated from the U.S. Army at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. His discharge was recorded in Waverly, Ohio by Joyce Leeth. Pike County Recorder George Dixon. Deputy Zelma Massie. April 4, 1946.
The most interesting item in Preston's story is his own personal recollections of his service time from his induction to the last battle times.
Also preserved are two Western Union telegrams sent from Europe by Preston to his wife Lois. The first one is from Linz (I think this is in Austria) dated Feb. 14, 1946. It states "Hello Lois, I expect to leave Linz here about the first of March I was transferred to the 83 Signal Battalion. We are to be on the boat by the 8th of March - Love Preston."
The other telegram was dated March 18, 1946 "Dearest Darling expect to load on the Marine Shark Boat tomorrow morning at 8 AM Be seeing you soon Love Preston."
Preston was best known for operating a small used furniture store in the Hay Hollow area. He could be seen at public auctions for many years. He passed away Jan. 25, 2001.
During his time in the war, he gave credit to God for his protection.
