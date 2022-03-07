This week I'll spotlight some clippings found in a scrapbook loaned to me by Mike Maple.
First, the late Doctor Wiltberger, a surgeon at Pike Community Hospital since 1959, came here shortly after the hospital opened in 1958.
I remember he had the late mechanic Paul Myers install two Chevrolet V8 motors in his boat to run on Lake White. At the time, there were no restrictions on the size of motors/horsepower allowed. I'm sure the boat couldn't use the full power of two V8 motors on Lake White.
The following is taken from an article published announcing his passing.
Services Incomplete For Dr. Wiltberger
Memorial services are expected to be held early next week for Dr. William W. Wiltberger, 52, Lake White, noted Pike County surgeon, who died at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the M.D. Anderson Hospital, Houston, Texas.
Service time was not completed by press time. Dr. Wiltberger had been a patient at the Texas hospital for several months after suffering from cancer for three years.
With him when he died were his wife, the former Reva Hoskinson, and his brother, Jim, of Columbus. He has three children, Bill, who resides at home; Jill of Columbus; and Don, stationed with the U.S. Air Force at Wichita Falls, Texas. Dr. Wiltberger, a native of Columbus and graduate of Ohio State University Medical College in 1947, became a resident surgeon at Pike County Hospital in April, 1959.
He had served as an intern at St. Joseph Hospital, Denver, Colo., and was in the U.S. Air Force two years. He held residencies at St. Rita Hospital, Lima, and M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston before coming to Waverly.
He was very prominent in the community, being a member of many civic and community organizations, including a member of the Waverly City Board of Education, having been elected in 1971, and the Pike County Chapters of the American Cancer Society and Heart Fund.
He was also an avid sports fan, had been active in wrestling and served as team physician for the Waverly High School athletic programs.
Memorial services are also expected to be held in Columbus, where interment is reported to be made.
In the school photo, I don't know the exact location of the Wickline School. Maybe a reader can tell me? Call (740) 947-5625.
Thanks to all who sent me get well cards or offered prayers for my recovery.
Do you remember when the Pentagon building was dedicated as the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense? The answer is Jan. 15, 1943. This was in the middle of World War II. The cost was $83 million after construction started in 1941. What would the price be now?
In 1959, the average cost of five pounds of sugar was 57 cents, and butter was 75 cents a pound.
