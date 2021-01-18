This is a re-run of an article from 1981. I will make some corrections within the article and also mention a few changes.
Many of these people mentioned here have since passed away.
Here is the original article from Thursday, July 2, 1981 ...
This week we'll feature some memories of Waverly at the turn of the century.
I interviewed Mrs. Elizabeth "Lizzie" Hansee who married Charles "Bun" Ehrman of Beaver. She is now living in Portsmouth and although she admits to being born on the 20th of Jan. 1888, her memory of old Waverly is clear. "Lizzie" as she prefers being called, was born in Waverly to Charles "C.C." Hansee, an official on the Ohio Southern RR (now DT & I) and Mary Jane. Dr. Caldwell delivered her and her brothers and sisters in Waverly where they lived, except for 1 year in Springfield, until the move to Jackson in 1901.
Lizzie remembers James Emmitt (Pike County's 1st millionaire) well as she played in his home with the Emmitt grandchildren. She remembers one of Jim's granddaughters or niece as Dr. Dorothy "Dot" Peters, a professional musician. The Emmitt home was furnished in many European styles as a result of their trip overseas in 1866. The chandeliers were from Italy as was the writing desk which had ivory pieces hanging down along the sides. After the Emmitt's death in the 1890's, the desk was sold to neighbors by the name of Taylors.
Mr. and Mrs. Al Wood, a very witty couple who lived nearby were hired to live in the Emmitt Mansion, at the corner of Walnut and Mullens, after Emmitt's passing to look after the place. By the way, the honor of the 1st place to have a bath upstairs in this area goes to this 2 story brick home that is still standing. (The Scioto Trail at this time until 1953 was Market Street to Walnut Street then the present Howard Street to U.S. 23.)
Lizzie heard that the Emmitt Estate was never settled even though Jim passed away in 1893!
Lizzie's memory that I've sketched here is one of her favorites. Pike County's only known Civil War general was Wells S. Jones, whose last home is the beautiful house on W. Walnut St. now owned by Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Minor. (Correction: Wells S. Jones' old home has changed ownership since 1981.) General Jones and Wm. McKinley were friends since serving together in the Civil War, and since they were both Republicans, it was logical that when McKinley spoke at a presidential rally at the city park along the canal in Waverly, that he would spend the night with the Wells Jones family. (The city park along the canal was located in the area that is now the southbound lanes of U.S. 23-Emmitt Avenue across from the Grand Tavern.)The next day, Lizzie's best friend, "Briene" daughter of Wells, asked her if she'd like to conic over and see the bed that Mr. McKinley slept in. Of course, replied Lizzie, and she went right over to the Jones Home. This was probably during 1895 when McKinley was running for his 1st term.
On the very day that the Hansee family moved to Jackson in Sept. 1901, President McKinley was shot! Buffalo Bill Cody's Wild West Show was playing in Jackson but the show was cancelled due to the shooting. This article is dedicated to Mrs. Elizabeth Ehrman and to Norma Hatcher, her friend, who told me to see Lizzie.
On a personal note, my grandmother Josephine Franz was in Buffalo visiting relatives and was at the Exposition when President McKinley was shot.
