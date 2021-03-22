I’ll bring this original story of July 7, 1977 up to date. In 1958, the taxi cab office and newsstand were in the left side I remember. All the old sidewalks and foundations are long gone with Vallery’s new buildings and pavement in place.
The original article follows in italics ...
This week’s sketch is about an old building that was torn down in August 1965. The first name connected with this place was Clough and about the time of the canal boom, Jacob Dellart bought it. Jacob was born in Germany in 1810 and came to Waverly in 1824. He started a grocery store and butcher shop, adding a large room on the rear. The butchering was done in the backyard. Rooms were also rented here, with Adam Helman, grandfather of Hob Helman, being a roomer when he came from Germany in 1854.
The Dellarts occupied the house for more than 60 years. The slaughter house was built in the backyard. Jacob also started a huckster wagon selling groceries by traveling the county. At some time, a saloon was in one end and the center room had the stairway to the rooms upstairs with very narrow steps. Later on, Millers resided in this building for over 40 years. Mrs. Miller being a granddaughter of Jacob Dellart. In the 1950’s, I remember a restaurant being in one end and later a pool room. In the other end was a newstand, Western Union and a taxi stand which now has been removed to the corner across from Lock Street.
A story told about this saloon is when the Women’s Christian Temperance Union Women came to pray in front of the saloon, Mrs. Dellart was busy scrubbing the walks in front. Without looking up, she kept on working and splashed them while they knelt.
Years ago, a man came to town with a wagon load of turnips to sell. Mr. Dellart told him, “I wouldn’t give more than $2 for the whole load.”
At this, the man backed the wagon up to the storeroom and started unloading before Jacob changed his mind.
The stone (native sand) walk is still in place on Lock Street. Vallery Ford bought this place around 1958 and I’ll dedicate this article to the Vallerys and to all who worked and patronized the business here at Miller’s Corner.
The building next door is drawn from a description I read of a small brick store with a living quarters upstairs.
Here’s a history trivia question: On what did Congress forget to vote, causing a controversy in the midwest United States? Answer: Ohio being admitted to the Union. Note: This was corrected in 1953 I think.
