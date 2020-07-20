This week I’ll use a poem written April 21, 1981, by a friend and former co-worker at Mead, Mike McNeal, who is also a rail fan. He is presently a resident of Heartland in Chillicothe. He can hear the Norfolk Southern trains passing through Chillicothe.
Here is his poem with a photo of an N & W Railway train in Waverly. It is about to pass the Glen Jean Tower and was taken by the operator, the late Dale Dixon, about 1946.
I hope this brings you some memories about your times past.
The Norfolk Southern Corporation presently operates the former Norfolk and Western Railway.
I also have a correction to my July 1 column. Noname Road did connect to Ohio 124 west of Jasper, not Ohio 104.
Here is the poem:
“THE MEMORY TRAIN”
... by Michael McNeal
As I lay on my bed, one bright moonlit night
A sound reached my ears, which caused my soul to take flight.
For across the valley drifted the sweet refrain...
Of the beckoning whistle of the “Memory Train.”
My body grew tense...I could hardly breathe
For I did not want this peaceful sound to leave.
Then as the sound of the whistle grew closer, with joy I could see...
That the “Memory Train,” was coming for me!
As the train glided to a stop, there in front of me...
I wondered then, just what was to be...
For I realized that the “Memory Train” was all ghostly white
And I felt strangely young again, with much delight!
I peered down the sides of the lighted passenger cars
But in vain seeking the train’s end, I could not see that far.
Then around me, a voice seemed to say...”Come aboard
And you will find that “peace”, will be your reward.”
As the “Memory Train” rolled off into the night
I saw ahead, a glimmering soft light,
And suddenly I was returned to my childhood days
And I saw, once again, all my friends with whom I once played
Fragrances and sounds from the past were recalled, once again
With long forgotten images brought back of spending time with my friends.
Memories of long gone family gatherings began to fill my mind.
Feeling deep inside, a strange desire to be more kind.
As the “Memory Train” sped on, through the night
All my worries and tensions, just seemed to take flight.
No longer did I care, for schedules I could not keep
For into “This world of long ago,” I was setting so deep.
Around me, a brightening mist began to form
And from deep in my soul, I felt a new peace being born...
For I had been returned to my high school days
With all of their dances, ballgames, and plays.
As the “Memory Train” began to pick up speed...
A voice around me cautioned me then to “pay heed”
As many scenes from my life so quickly sped by
I recalled them with pleasure, and let out a sigh.
As I returned to my college years
I found my eyes had begun to fill with tears.
I saw students again, whose friendships I had once shared
And I realized I had forgotten, just how much I had cared.
I realized my life had become far too busy
And my lifestyle had grown into a mad frenzy!
During my past life, I had not given some people a chance to be friends
Perhaps now, I should take time to make some amends.
Then the “Memory Train” began to slow down
And I wondered then, for where I was bound...
When suddenly I awakened, and I wanted to scream...
For I realized the “Memory Train” had been only a dream.
Perhaps there is no way, to physically go
Back to those times of so long ago.
One thing I have, though, to be thankful for
Are memories of...all those times before.
O “Memory Train” ...now so far away...
Please come back again for me...someday!
Written April 21, 1981.
