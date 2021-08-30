Recently I received an envelope with a program for a historical tour of homes.
This was sponsored and hosted by teachers and former teachers for the Pike County Sesquicentennial on Sunday, Sept. 5, 1965 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Beta Tau Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society members were hosts. My wife and I made it to about half of these homes. We just didn’t have time to see all of them. No. 1 was the “Moore House” owned by Mr. and Mrs. Frank Armbruster.
Here is the description given — A distinctive and spacious colonial style house built of brick and made in the yard. It is just north of Waverly on state Route 335. Constructed in 1851 to endure as well as charm the eye, this homestead rests on a 12-inch thick foundation and has windows with some of the original glass in them. In the main entrance hall is a charming stairway which a few years ago was shown in Early American Homes.
The Moore House is now the property to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Armbruster Jr. and the farm house is occupied by them and their four lovely children — Danny, David, Tish and Myra. Mrs. Armbruster, the former Florence Moore, is a direct descendent of the original builders.
Hostesses: Mrs. Charles Brown (for years a teacher at Waverly East School), Mrs. George Hontos, and Mrs. William Miller.
Note: This house can still be seen just north of Waverly on the left side as you travel north to Omega.
No. 2: The Truesdell House in Jasper. This stone house still stands (now being restored) and is a beautiful reminder of the days when Jasper was a shipping port on the old Ohio & Erie Canal. Completed in the early 1800s by W.H. Truesdell, the house is built of native stone. It was here that Mr. Truesdell lived while conducting his shipping business on the canal. The house is now owned and occupied by Mrs. George Cutler.
Visitors will be entertained by old-time fiddlers on the spacious lawn.
For sale under the mammoth weeping willow tree will be homemade jams and jellies.
Hostesses: Mrs. John Blackburn and Mrs. Floyd Swiger.
I thank Joseph A. Thoms of Lake White for sending this brochure to me. I’ll use more of it in the future.
Note: Mr. Stull Moore was a school board member when I attended Waverly High School in 1952-1956. He may have been a member of this Moore family.
