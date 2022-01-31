Do you remember the harsh winter of 1978? Well, I do because I was working outside on the Mead Paper Mill railroad. January 1 started out with rain that turned into snow, and that didn't stop until the last of March. Many days and many derailments, we were scheduled to work 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
One day even our locomotive derailed early in the morning and didn't even get one car moved to spot where it was needed. We were using a larger locomotive borrowed from the B & O Railroad. The B & O Superintendent came over and helped all day trying to get our engine back on the rails without success. The whole crew left for home at 8 p.m. We had an engineer, conductor and two brakemen, plus two track repairmen to keep the tracks repaired and clear of snow and ice.
Many roads were closed because of snow drifts, even the road equipment is in use in other places. Electricity was out in many areas so those who had wood or coal stoves did better.
As usual, Divide Hill on U.S. 23 created a lot of trouble during this time.
In the new Pike Heritage Museum's calendar, there are some interesting photos as usual, starting with several recently dismantled buildings, including the Greenbaum, which was formerly James Emmitt's store.
The oldest is a sketch where the canal ran beside the building and a three-way bridge was over the canal. Until 1942, this was the Scioto Trail, later U.S. 23 route. This sketch is from James Emmitt's autobiography book.
On the front of the calendar is a photo of three men standing in front of the store. Later the first gas station was built on the filled in canal beside the Greenbaum store. In 1920, the state allowed villages to fill in the canal and use it.
On the January page of the calendar, there are two photos of the Jasper Jets basketball teams of 1972 and 1975. In the 1972 photo, there are also two cheerleaders shown along with the team.
All in all, I think you readers will see someone you know and places you saw many years ago.
Also, the ad for Sigler eyeglass sales shows that company used the Greenbaum building in January 1925.
