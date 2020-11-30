This is a re-run of January 5, 1979 and is in response to the rebuilding of the south Tollgate on West Second Street in Waverly.
Another Tollgate house still stands on Bridge Street in Waverly near the Third Street intersection. It, too, is a brick structure.
My brother-in-law Frank Brewster told me he lived there with his family for a while around the 1950s period, while his dad worked in the grain elevator just south of the D.T. & I Railroad depot on Depot Road, which was dismantled several years ago.
I think this was the last one in operation in Pike County. The Adams family of Beaver operated it for several years.
The following paragraphs are from the Jan. 5, 1977 article.
There were no roads opened in The Scioto Valley when Jim Emmitt came here with his family in 1816. Coming from Pa. down the Ohio River to Portsmouth; they expected to use the flatboat up the Scioto by poling but the water was too low. They then bought a wagon and horses and started up the valley, with several men going ahead cutting trees and filling up waterways so they could get through.
By 1825 there was a way cleared for wagons to haul products and companies were in business. Jim Emmitt was a teamster about this time between Portsmouth and Chillicothe. He could see the need for improved roads and when the state authorized companies to build sections in 1829, Jim and others organized a toll-road company to build parts of the Portsmouth to Columbus Pike. The state paid for the construction and leased them to operators to collect tolls and maintain them. It was completed in 1841 and graveled by 1843. By this time, Jim was the only one left in his company and this section. Portsmouth to Chillicothe was the first completed. He sold the Scioto County part in 1876 and the Ross Co. a little later to the counties.
The first stage line opened in 1831. It took a day to make the complete trip one way. The north bound coaches stopped in Waverly in the morning and the southbound in the evening. Stops were usually made at one hotel or inn in each town. Jim Emmitt's hotel was a stop for years. Horses were changed at one of three places around here, Alma - Waverly - Piketon.
Ad for Squire McCoy Stage Line 1832, at Portsmouth for 45 miles trip to Chillicothe took 11 hours. Left Portsmouth every Wednesday and Saturday morning and arrives Chillicothe 6 p.m., returning — arrives in Portsmouth 6 p.m. next day. Connections made for Newark where canal is already completed. Some local drivers over the years have been: George Heges, John Terry, Jake Green and Dud Foster.
Toll gates were generally 10 miles apart and at each end of large towns like Waverly had one 1 1/2 mile south of town (now inside of town) and the other just north of Crooked Creek about where Denver Road turns off old US 23.
I was surprised to learn that the coaches were run on runners during the winter season then put back onto wheels for the summer.
I think Jim Emmitt's turnpikes were sold in the late 1800's.
In the sketch I show the turnpike pole being held open to allow the coach to pass after paying. Some poles were constructed to raise up instead but I believe this turning pole or pike brought about the term - turn pike. I read somewhere that the stages only ran about 2 months after the railroad - Scioto Valley (NW) began operation in Jan. 1877.
I dedicate this article to all the descendants of the early stage-drivers, hostlers (those who changed the horses) and inn-keepers of those days of rough, dusty, cold or hot traveling.
