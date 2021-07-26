This week I am using an article that I ran Aug. 25, 1977. This building doesn't have a steeple as shown in the sketch.
I've read that Rev. Amos Sweet was the one who developed the clothing giveaway for poor people in a building that was built behind the church. This very useful project was discontinued and the building torn down a few years ago.
Note: My thanks to all who have called me and sent get well cards - I'm improving.
Here is the article from Aug. 25, 1977 ...
This church was organized in 1856 and the lot secured at the present address in 1857 and a brick building that measured 28 x 40 in 1858.
At this time the Waverly cemetery was nearby but moved to present location later I've heard. Many Germans settled here at this time and this was one of the several churches they attended. Around 1900, this church changed to an English speaking congregation.
On the right is located the parsonage - A new one was built in 1962 after various fund drives that started in 1960.
In 1949 the old church was removed and a basement dug and concrete block one built. This church was 28 x 48 feet with a full basement, furnace and a classroom.
In addition there is a sanctuary on the main floor. The Treber Monument Co. donated a marble corner slab with the EUB dates and pastor's name engraved thereon, being among the first after church union. Among the later pastors of this church located next to the city municipal building were: Rev. Elmer Stockman, Charles Jenkins, Amos Sweet, James Gore and since June 10, 1964, the Rev. Roy James Smith.
The parsonage was paid off Jan. 2, 1968 and a special service was held in commemoration of this. At the same time, a new electric organ paid for by the late Ed Heiman and dedicated to him. The speaker was conference Superintendent Dr. Miller who also dedicated a new projector and screen the members had purchased.
In 1969 this church merged with the Methodist denomination. Many improvements have been made to the buildings since 1949. In the past, Rev. James Harold Conkel moved in with wife and five children in 1943 and was here to dedicate the church in 1949 before leaving in 1953.
This sketch is dedicated to Mrs. Beatrice Mounts who supplied most of the information and idea and to the present pastor.
