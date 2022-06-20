This week I'll include some items from the Bristol Village BUGLE — their monthly newsletter.
To start, their July 4 parade will take place there on Friday, July 1, starting at 10:30 a.m. This is mainly for residents who can decorate their bikes, golf carts and cars to join the parade. For details, call Amy Hawk, Executive Director, at (740) 708-1336.
On June 25, a classic car show will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the grassy area behind Glenn Center. It is free admission. This is part of the Village's 60th anniversary party.
I've thought for a while that the Village was one of Pike County's best things that came from the A-Plant (atomic plant in Piketon). The homes were originally built for A-Plant workers.
I had a welcome visit recently from Jim Brushart, a resident of Bristol Village. He and his brother Gene are both residents here now. I've known both of them for years. Gene was a coach for the Beaver High School basketball team in the 1950s and was probably the winningest coach, and Jim cut my hair in a barbershop in Waverly years ago.
Everything is first class here at Bristol Village. Activities are varied and interesting to keep residents busy and interested.
Jim Brushart told me that he and brother Gene have a joint garden on a plot that Bristol furnishes here. This land was a farm at one time.
The covered bridge that used to be here was known as the Kilgore bridge, so I think the Kilgore family owned the land in the early 1900s.
I read that a big windstorm in 1906 blew that bridge over. It was one that had trap doors in the floor so that farmers could unload grain into the canal boats. The farmers made arrangements with the canal boat owners to have a boat there so the farmer could unload his wagon into the boat. But after the railroad came, then the farmer could unload it into train cars with a ramp out to the train car after 1890 when N & W trains started running down the valley.
I just learned of Julie Billings' mom, Nancy, passing away from Gene Brushart. Nancy was one of the nicest women I've ever met.
