I created this sketch on Aug. 19, 1978, during the early years of Pike's Past.
As far as I know, this air mail flight is still the first in the U.S.
The column that was originally published with this sketch continues in the following paragraphs in italics.
An important event in America took place in Pike County that is pictured above. How many readers knew that a Cincinnati watchmaker named Richard Clayton who experimented with balloon flight made history on July 4, 1835?
That is the day he left Cincinnati, with a pouch of U.S. Mail intending to cross the Atlantic Ocean.
He came to Ohio from England in 1834 and had his watch shop in Hamilton County from 1834-1856.
Richard loved free ballooning and felt he had a chance to go far in his balloon. For some reason Richard's balloon came down in Pebble Township, Pike County on the same day he left Cincinnati!
After convincing local residents that he had flown from about 75 miles away and meant no harm, he was taken to Waverly and Postmaster James Emmitt to send the mail on its way.
According to the late Mrs. Harold "Cumie" Mc-Cormick, historians agree there is no other U.S. record of an earlier air-mail flight."
I have an envelope that was stamped at Waverly to commemorate this event of years ago as the 1st U.S. air-mail flight.
Pebble Township was formed in 1820, five years after the county. Idaho touches the township on the West and Buchanan on the East, and are the two villages within Pebble Township.
I sketched this as I thought it might have looked as no picture was available. This is dedicated to the mail carriers who deliver in Pebble Township.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.