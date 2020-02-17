William Stubbs brought me some photo copies of the Republican Herald newspaper of Feb. 1940.
One — Iva Hazel, daughter of Douglas and Mary Ellen Richardson Clifton, was born Jan. 26, 1883 at Frankfort, Ohio and passed January 31, 1940. Her childhood days were spent in Omega where she grew into womanhood. In her diary, she wrote at the age of 8, God's spirit called to her, a still small voice pleading for her to turn and seek the good life.
On October 25, 1900, she was united in marriage to Joseph Schwartz of Omega. To this union two children came to bless the home, Margaret and Ralph. Iva and Joe have through life bringing blessings to many hearts and homes.
Funeral services held for Iva Schwartz were held at her residence with Rev. M.R. White of Chillicothe in charge; at her home. Burial made in Omega cemetery under the direction of A.H. Boyer Funeral Home.
Bake Sale: on Saturday, Feb. 10, beginning at 11 a.m., the Ladies Aid Society of the Bible Christian Church will offer the public a choice assortment of home prepared "eats" at Vallery's Hardware store - 2nd and Market Street, Waverly, Ohio.
This spot at Vallery's Hardware is the same spot that our church, Dailyville Free Will Baptist, held their bake sale for years.
News item: MAY RUN FOR SENATE of Ohio. DR. R. M. Andre of Waverly and Frank B. Cooper (store owner for years) will be candidates for Republican nomination for State Senator in this district in the May primary. There are two to be elected from the 7th-8th district this fall.
Harry Vallery (of the brothers who ran Vallery Ford for years) has been named a member of the committee in charge of commencement exercises at Ohio State University, Columbus.
Teacher off Duty: Miss Virginia Falls, teacher in the Wakefield (Scioto Schools), is suffering from sinus trouble at her home in Wakefield. She has been out of school for over a week.
On a sad note: Melvin H. Jones SR. of Chillicothe passed Jan. 20, 2020. He attended Buchanan Elementary School and graduated from Waverly High. He worked at Mead Paper for 45 years and was the first one to greet me when I began my career there in April 1959. He always had a kind word and a cheery disposition, and played a harmonica.
Melvin served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. I didn't learn of his funeral in time to attend.
The Beaver Valley Historical Newsletter is running behind schedule but should be out soon.
Their next meeting will be the first Monday in March at 6 p.m. at the old Beaver Fire House on Church Street.
