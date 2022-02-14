This week I'll use a short poem by a cousin who attends school in Batavia. She is a junior there, and one of her classes is poetry. She also loves American History. I was never good at writing poems, but history was my favorite subject — no surprise! 

Ode to the Spider Inside My House

By Lacie Barnes

Ode to the spider inside my house

What inspired your intrusion? 

Gain my pleasure by your wont

Of causing panic and confusion?

Why must you leave the great outdoors

Just to linger in my shower?

Or creep from 'neath my closet door

To lurk at some ungodly hour?

Were I to see you in the forest

I would bid you safely roam

But you have made yourself a corpse

By choosing to explore my home

Ode to the spider inside my house

You must have known the end was near

Now I rest in peace tonight

I pray you have no family here

 - End -

I'm going to share a few more highlights of the the new 2022 Pike Heritage Museum calendar. The front page has a photo of three men in the front of the old Greenbaum store, taken about 100 years ago. One of the guys may be Mr. Greenbaum himself. 

The March photo shows the phone operators on duty at the Atomic plant in 1953. I didn't recognize any of them. 

