This week I'm sharing another portion of James Emmitt's autobiography.
In this time, he was the life and strength, the backbone of that whole community. He still had men in his employ who have been on his payrolls for over 40 years.
In addition to the real estate owned in Pike County in Waverly, he also owns land in Chillicothe and surrounding area. Plus he owns a farm of 1,800 acres in Boone County, Missouri, and 1,200 acres in Woodson County in Kansas. And closer to home is this fine place known as the Caldwell farm in Pickaway County of 113 acres. And he owns a quarter section of land he bought in 1836.
James and Louisa Emmitt live in a beautiful home on Walnut Street (still standing now). At that time crowded with beautiful and costly pictures, statuary, mosaics and bric-a-brac, all brought from Europe.
Note: Many of the statues on the lawn were sold after he passed in 1893. Some did sit in lawns on North Market Street. His great granddaughters did live in the former Emmitt home at the corner of North Market and North Street in Waverly.
Now here are some fun facts from the 1950s and 1960s ...
Here are the top record hits in 1956. There were three by Elvis Presley: "Don't Be Cruel", "Hound Dog" and "Heartbreak Hotel". Other hits were "Singing the Blues" by Guy Mitchell and "Memories Are Made of This" by Dean Martin.
Here are the average prices in 1959 right after I came home from the Navy. Bread: 1 pound for 20 cents. Bacon: 1 pound for 67 cents. Milk: 1 half gallon - 51 cents. Coffee: 78 cents a pound. Gasoline per gallon: 25 cents. Postage stamp: 4 cents. New home: $12,400.
In 1960s, Elvis Presley was discharged from the Army. The Winter Olympics were held in Squaw Valley, California.
