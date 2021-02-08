This week I want to highlight the new Pike Heritage Museum calendar.
I always enjoy seeing old photos and other new and informational items.
Featured on the cover is a good photo of the Lake White Governor’s Lodge — now a private home of Bob and Lisa Foster. Included is a history of the lodge.
The next page has some old photos of Lake White Beach and the Beachcomber Cafe (now a home) near by. It also shows the Lake White Club when the dining area had a screened-in area.
The next photo shows Waverly’s first gas station located where the parking lot is now next to the old Greenbaum building (formerly James Emmitt’s store built in the 1870s).
Next is the Sohio station, now a house on the corner of Howard and Clough Street. The late Swatty Stewart worked there and loaned me the photo.
On the same page, it has a photo of the Sis Sibole Cafe next to the Liberty Cab Co. office with people. This area is part of the Vallery Ford lot.
January’s page shows East North Street looking east in the snow: this was taken around 1955 by the late Joe White who lived to the left and worked for the newspaper “The Republican Herald”, now a part of the Pike County News Watchman’s office. So if you stop by the Canal Barber Shop in the Masonic building, you can see this spot.
The February page has a good photo of the first high school in Waverly. This was built in the 1860s and dismantled in 1965. The foundation is still standing in the Walnut Street Park.
March’s page has three photos of the Omega, Jasper and Piketon Scioto River bridges.
The April page has a 1958 photo of the Fosson family: Dave, Sandy, Tom, Don and John. They were dressed up and ready for church. You may know them.
This is just a sample of the vintage photos that are in the new calendar printed by Printex.
These are available to buy at Dixon’s Jewelry Store on North Market Street in Waverly. Since the museum is closed temporarily due to the virus, Dixon’s is the only location to purchase these unique calendars. Dixon’s is closed on Wednesdays.
Another school book from the long gone Elm Grove school was “Agriculture For Beginners” with these names inside: Millie and Don, Millard M. Smith, Clayton Smith, Opal and Dara, Olive Clayton-Smith, Plemma D. McCoy, Opal M. Smith, Dora M. Smith, Harley Hilterbran of Poplar Grove, (a former village nearby), Everett Thompson, Earl Whitworth (one of the founder’s of Piketon’s Dogwood Festival), Homer McGowan, Joe Smith, Lucy Alexander and Ruth Smith.
So I recommend the Pike Heritage 2021 calendar for those who like old photos and as souvenir to send others.
