I'm using a few news items from the Waverly Watchman of 1885.
March 3 - Mr. Milton Rankin, of Elm Grove, one of the leading men of that portion of our county, was married to Mrs. Louisa J. Decker, of Benton Township, sister of Ex-Sheriff Anderson.
The ceremony took place at the residence of County Clerk Eager on Fifth Street, and was performed by Rev. Wilson, pastor of the Presbyterian Church of this place.
The newly wedded couple left Tuesday morning for Washington city, to witness the inauguration ceremonies of President Cleveland. From there, they will take a trip south and visit the Great Exposition at New Orleans. After remaining there a few days, they will return north by Mississippi and Ohio rivers, arriving at home about the last day of the month. We extend our best wishes to the newly wedded couple for a pleasant trip, a safe return to their home and for a long life of uninterrupted prosperity and happiness.
April 28 - Thornton S. Rittenour of Jefferson Township, Ross County, was married to Miss Jennie Higby, on last Wednesday evening. After the bridal tour, they will commence the "battle of life" on the Rittenour farm below Piketon. The groom is the grandson of the late Thornton W. Sargeant.
Also, April 28 - Mr. Joseph Armbruster, our enterprising young stove and hardware merchant, was married Sunday night to Miss Matilda Hageman, the handsome and accomplished daughter of Rev. William Hageman, of this place. The ceremony was performed by the bride's father. On Monday, the newly wedded couple left for Chillicothe where they will remain a few days with the parents of the groom. (Some honeymoon.) On returning here, they will at once proceed to housekeeping. We extend to Joe our best wishes and to his bride for a long life of uninterrupted happiness and prosperity.
Note: This Joe Armbruster started a business that last was located on the corner of Walnut and East Street in Waverly. This building was James Emmitt's Opera House for years in the late 1800's. Now, Willis and Sons continue the tradition here.
