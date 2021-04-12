This week I want to correct a mistake I made recently. The house I sketched is Haynes, not Deacon.
Here are some news items from the past ... Headline — Shyville = the area now occupied by the A-Plant-AEC.
The stork visited Mr. & Mrs. Gen. Crabtree, Mr. & Mrs. Martin Havens, Mr. & Mrs. Wm. Hayes, and Mr. & Mrs. Coreb Zimmerman sometime last week and left each of them a baby girl, except Curb Zimmerman and his wife who were presented with a big boy, some stork!
May 11, 1916, Republican Herald.
Next is this item - Al's Racer is Ready.
Al Foster's new racer is ready for the big auto race at the Fair Friday afternoon. He has one of the best looking cars in the state and has completely rebuilt it to suit himself.
It ought to be a winner. There will be entries in the race from all over the state and it should attract a large crowd on a Thursday. Note: Waverly also had a fairground and fair for 1907-1917 years, located on East 5th St. Later Waverly East School was built in 1952 there.
This original photo was given to me in 1977 by the late Clarence Walker of Waverly. Floyd Loel is sitting in Al's race car, which is a modified Ford Model T. The photo was taken on West North Street. On the left was a glove factory. The empty lot was the former Kinney Coal Co. yard, which had been moved across the street. In the background is the hotel Bissel Port, torn down in 1978. Floyd Loel was a member of Loel's bicycle shop on E. North & East St. back then.
Mr. Edgar Downing, the popular clerk at Blazer's drug store, recently received a diploma from the State Board of Pharmacy certifying that he had passed the State Examination of Pharmacists on his first exam.
Note: This is the still standing building on the southeast corner of North Market and North Street, Waverly. A church was using this old structure. It is now a salon/boutique.
June 11, 1896 - Waverly News
Note: To my many friends who called and offered prayers for my recovery from a fall of March 9, I thank you all. I'm doing well now at home.
