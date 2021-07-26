OXFORD, Ohio- Miami University awarded degrees to the following local students during its spring commencement between May 14 and May 16.
Kylie Titer of Lucasville, OH (45648) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Latin American Studies.
Jon Hurst of Piketon, OH (45661) graduated with a B.S. in Business in Finance.
Braden Bakenhaster of Piketon, OH (45661) graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Applied Science in Engineering Technology.
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.
With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.
