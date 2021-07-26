OXFORD, Ohio- Miami University awarded degrees to the following local students during its spring commencement between May 14 and May 16.

Kylie Titer of Lucasville, OH (45648) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Latin American Studies.

Jon Hurst of Piketon, OH (45661) graduated with a B.S. in Business in Finance.

Braden Bakenhaster of Piketon, OH (45661) graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Applied Science in Engineering Technology.

Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio.

With a student body of nearly 19,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments