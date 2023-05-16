Pictured is the Screechers team. Back row from left: Dare to Dream Director Mike Thompson, Xander Thurman, Ross-Pike ESD gifted intervention specialist Amanda Entler, Carter Moore. Front row: Warner Blanton, Kaylee Freeman.
Pictured is the Happy Campers team. From left: Dare to Dream Director Mike Thompson, Aubrie Rose, Kaylyn Smith, Cadence Pekkala, Nolan Childers, Ross-Pike ESD gifted intervention specialist Amanda Entler.
Pictured are from left: Dare to Dream Director Mike Thompson, Chair of the Scioto Valley Piketon Area Council of Governments Jennifer Chandler, Ross-Pike ESD gifted intervention specialist Amanda Entler.
photos by Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Bret Bevens/News wWatchman
PIKETON — The Dare to Dream program started about 10 years ago when Tech Growth Ohio, which invested in new companies, decided to go out and find new ideas for businesses. But they found in southern Ohio that there were very few new ideas, according to Mike Thompson who worked with Tech Growth Ohio at the time.
Now Thompson is with Tri-State Angel Investment Group, which also invests in new businesses, and Tri-State Angel Investment Group got behind the idea pretty quickly to find how they could generate new business ideas. Through brainstorming sessions, they learned that maybe they should start “picking the brains” of young people and see what ideas they had.
The original idea was to award scholarships, but Thompson quickly found out that scholarships didn’t entice students, so Thompson and his partner decided to change the awards to cash prizes.
“The kids had to come up with their own ideas, but they also had to do the research,” said Amanda Entler, Ross-Pike ESD gifted intervention specialist. “They had to do market research, the cost analysis...”
The skills they have learned, not just the research skills but the presentation skills, are something that will help them throughout their future.”
Entler said to be junior high (school) kids and get in front of an auditorium of 200 plus and present (their business or service) and then to be grilled by judges and have to come up with answers is a skill other kids aren’t going to have.
Thompson said the kids learned skills that will help them in places far beyond the classroom. Thompson mentioned teamwork, perseverance, presentations skills and problem-solving.
“When we identify the advantages of the program, one is team building: you have to work within a team and select your teammate,” Thompson said. “Look at any problem in life and how to solve that. As an entrepreneur, that’s what you’re doing is solving a problem.”
Thompson also thanked donors such as Andy Glockner and Steve Moore who each gave $10,000 apiece to support the program.
“We had $34,500 we awarded to students this year,” Thompson said.
