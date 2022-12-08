COLUMBUS, Ohio – The trees are trimmed, and the halls are decked with holiday cheer at the Great Ohio Lodges at Ohio’s state parks. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is excited to help people celebrate with family gatherings, reunions, office parties, or festive getaways throughout the season.

“Our lodges are beautiful and magical places all year round, but they are especially welcoming this time of year,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We hope couples, families, and friends will come and feel the warmth of the fire, get into the holiday spirit, and make new memories at one of our cozy state park lodges.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments