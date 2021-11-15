In a story that ran in the Pike County News Watchman edition from Sunday, Nov. 14, the number of years between the KU Klux Klan 1994 rally in Waverly and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to affirm same-sex marriage in all 50 states was erroneously reported. 

The landmark civil rights case, Obergell v. Hodges, was settled on June 26, 2015 - nearly 21 years after the KKK rally on Nov. 5, 1994.

