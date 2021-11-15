In a story that ran in the Pike County News Watchman edition from Sunday, Nov. 14, the number of years between the KU Klux Klan 1994 rally in Waverly and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to affirm same-sex marriage in all 50 states was erroneously reported.
The landmark civil rights case, Obergell v. Hodges, was settled on June 26, 2015 - nearly 21 years after the KKK rally on Nov. 5, 1994.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.