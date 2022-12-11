LATHAM - The Western Indians answered every Peebles charge as Western picked up a 58-49 non-conference win, Saturday night, past the curve in Latham.
Western led by as many as seven early in the second half, but Pebbles fought back and had the game knotted at 37 when Drew Haggy took over. Haggy hit back-to-back long balls to put Western up by six and added another deuce to complete a eight -point personal scoring spree. A few minutes later, Chase Carter showed everyone his range as he knocked down a shot from behind the arc that pushed the lead to 11, but Peebles wasn't dead just yet. When Mason Sims knocked down a pair of free throws with 2:24 left the lead had been slashed to six. Western regained their composure and knocked in their free throws late, to take the win.
“That was something that we kind of did last year,” Western head coach Doug Williams said. “With our great team we had last year, when teams would go on runs we’d be able to answer it. We haven’t been able to do that this year. So tonight is kind of the first time we’ve done that.”
Western jumped out to a 5-0 lead just minutes into the game. Peebles quickly recovered and a 10-7 lead late in the quarter. Just moments later, a 10-9 Peebles' a lead would be the last lead they had in the contest. Western went on a 4-0 flurry to end the opening stanza and take a one point edge into the second quarter.
In the second quarter both teams were cold from the floor. With 5:36 to go Western broke scoring ice in the quarter with a bucket. With 4:19 to go Peebles hit its first field goal, a trifecta that knotted the game at 13. A trading of baskets saw Western up by a pair with 2:05 left in the half. Western had built that lead to four by the end of the half. In the closing seconds, Haggy caught the ball on the left wing and drained a three as the horn sounded to give Western momentum and a seven point lead going into the locker room.
In the third quarter, Peebles chipped away at Western’s eight-point lead. At the 6:09 mark of the quarter the lead was down to four. With two and half minutes remaining the lead was two.. With 2:01 left in the quarter when Chris Oldfeld hit a layup the game was tied at 35. Neither team would score for the reamainder of the quarter and the game would go into fourth quarter tied at 35.
With seven and half minutes left in the game the game was tied at 37 when Haggy hit the first of his back-to-back threes. Western knocked down 8-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off Peebles and secure the victory.
Drew Haggy led all scorers with 19 points. Carter added 18 to the Green and White caus
