CHILLICOTHE - The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
CHILLICOTHE - The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
S.R. 41 Culvert Replacement - S.R. 41 is closed for five days as of August 15 for a culvert replacement performed by Pike County ODOT forces. Crews will be replacing two culverts north of the intersection with Lapperell Road. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 753 and U.S. 50. Estimated completion: August 19 by 3:30 PM
S.R. 104 Resurfacing - Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 104 from just south of the Scioto County line to S.R. 32 as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 AM - 5 PM, Mon - Fri. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
S.R. 220 Bridge Replacement - S.R. 220 is reduced to one lane using temporary signals as of February 28. The location is just to the west of the intersection of S.R. 220 and Buchanan Road near Dailyville. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Work has resumed on the project, with two lanes of traffic open on S.R. 32 in both directions. Principle construction on the project has been completed and all lanes and movements are open to traffic. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures, with at least one lane of traffic maintained in each direction on S.R. 32 at all times. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
Germany Road Slide Repair – Work has resumed on the project as of Spring 2022. Remaining work will be completed using temporary lane closures with traffic maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
