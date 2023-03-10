Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, when the clocks in most U.S. states will “spring forward.” AAA East Central advises motorists and pedestrians to make the proper adjustments for safer travel.

“Many will find on Monday that their normal morning commutes will be darker than they’re used to, which can be especially dangerous for pedestrians and children waiting at bus stops,” says Theresa Podguski, director of legislative affairs, AAA East Central. “Moreover, less sleep can lead to an increase in the number of drowsy drivers, so motorists should prepare themselves to adjust to losing an hour of sleep and then driving in darker conditions.”

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments