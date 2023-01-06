Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2023 – U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced today that USDA is investing $250,000 to help a livestock producer in rural Ohio increase production of value-added goods through the Value-Added Producer Grant Program (VAPG).

“This grant provides funding for the Ayers Valley Farm to invest in their small business and increase the value of their agricultural products,” said McCracken. “USDA has been working tirelessly to promote agriculture across rural Ohio while also helping to build stronger and healthier communities.”

