Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2023 – U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced today that USDA is investing $250,000 to help a livestock producer in rural Ohio increase production of value-added goods through the Value-Added Producer Grant Program (VAPG).
“This grant provides funding for the Ayers Valley Farm to invest in their small business and increase the value of their agricultural products,” said McCracken. “USDA has been working tirelessly to promote agriculture across rural Ohio while also helping to build stronger and healthier communities.”
The VAPG program helps agricultural producers enter value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products. The goals of this program are to generate new products, create and expand marketing opportunities and increase producer income.
Ayers Valley Farm, a small family-owned independent producer, is receiving a Local Agricultural Market Resource Program (LAMP) VAPG. This farm offers freezer meats raised on their farm in Russellville, Ohio.
Ayers Valley Farm is an organic minded farm that produces grass fed finished beef, pasture raised pork, pasture raised poultry, and farm fresh eggs. This funding is also expected to create two new employment opportunities.
USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. Under the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate-smart food and forestry practices. To learn more, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/oh
