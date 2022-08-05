Atomic Credit Union, Piketon, Ohio today announced it will raise its minimum hourly wage for full-time and part-time employees to $17 per hour beginning August 8, 2022, as part of the financial wellbeing of employees. All Atomic employees, excluding the executive team, received a $4.00 on the hour increase across the organization, rewarding its 200 plus employees! This raises the starting pay rate for Atomic Credit Union entry-level positions to $17.00 per hour, a significant benefit considering rising prices across the nation. The increase impacts both new hires and current team members.

“As a leading financial institution in southern Ohio, we are announcing another significant investment in the people responsible for our continued growth and success. We have chosen to invest heavily in our employees! The board of directors truly understand where the success of an organization begins – with its People!”, stated President & CEO Tom Griffiths. He continued to say, ”We not only want to make Atomic Credit Union the best credit union to work for, but the best overall employer in the marketplace to work for!”

