The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting the Gus Hopper 5K Event on Saturday, April 15 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Bristol Village Activity Center. This fundraising event is in support of the upcoming Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball competition which is scheduled for June.
The Gus Hopper 5K Event will begin and end at the Bristol Village Activity Center and follow the designated route throughout the Waverly area. Registration for 5K is open and available online at Eventbrite.com or can be mailed to the CAC at 941 Market Street, Piketon OH 45601. In addition, registration will be available the day of the event starting at 9:00am.
“Last year’s Gus Hopper and Gus Macker events brought our community together for a great cause and we are excited to be hosting these events again,” said Amber Wheeler, Chairperson for the Pike County Gus Macker. “Both of these activities provide a big impact to Pike County and we’re grateful that we have the opportunity to bring them back, this year.”
All proceeds from the Gus Hopper 5K Event will go towards the official Gus Macker Tournament in June. The Macker Tournament is designed so that anyone can play: male or female, young and old, short and tall, the most experienced or no experience at all. This maintains the purity and integrity of the driveway game. Since 1987, the Macker tour has expanded, holding a total of 972 tournaments with over 2.2 million players – male and female from 7 years old to 50+ - and more than 23 million spectators nationwide.
Questions regarding both the Gus Hopper 5K and Gus Macker event should be directed to Amber Wheeler at (740) 289 – 2371 ext. 7007 or awheeler@pikecac.org.
