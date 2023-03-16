The Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be hosting the Gus Hopper 5K Event on Saturday, April 15 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Bristol Village Activity Center. This fundraising event is in support of the upcoming Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball competition which is scheduled for June.

The Gus Hopper 5K Event will begin and end at the Bristol Village Activity Center and follow the designated route throughout the Waverly area. Registration for 5K is open and available online at Eventbrite.com or can be mailed to the CAC at 941 Market Street, Piketon OH 45601. In addition, registration will be available the day of the event starting at 9:00am.

