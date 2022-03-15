For the first time in 52 years, the Waverly Tigers are moving onto the Final Four after bringing home a Division II Regional Championship- this time in an 46-45 overtime thriller over the Heath Bulldogs.
Now with its next matchup set for Friday night, the community has been out in full force backing the hometown crew.
On 1 Tiger Dr., students are told to deck-out in school gear on Thursday for its district-wide pep rally starting at 9:30 a.m.
Along with a pep rally, the Waverly Cheerleaders will be decorating car windows from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School for those wanting to show Tiger spirit while driving to the University of Dayton.
Ending the spirit day celebration, the Tigers will participate in a parade through Waverly. The parade will leave Waverly City Schools campus at 6:45 p.m. and will follow the same parade route as the senior graduation parade.
The spirit does not stop after the spirit day, as the basketball team needs a community send off from the downtown gym at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, March 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.