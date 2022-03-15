For the first time in 52 years, the Waverly Tigers are moving onto the Final Four after bringing home a Division II Regional Championship- this time in an 46-45 overtime thriller over the Heath Bulldogs.

Now with its next matchup set for Friday night, the community has been out in full force backing the hometown crew.

On 1 Tiger Dr., students are told to deck-out in school gear on Thursday for its district-wide pep rally starting at 9:30 a.m.

Along with a pep rally, the Waverly Cheerleaders will be decorating car windows from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Waverly High School for those wanting to show Tiger spirit while driving to the University of Dayton.

Ending the spirit day celebration, the Tigers will participate in a parade through Waverly. The parade will leave Waverly City Schools campus at 6:45 p.m. and will follow the same parade route as the senior graduation parade.

The spirit does not stop after the spirit day, as the basketball team needs a community send off from the downtown gym at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, March 18.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments