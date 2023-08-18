These are just a few of the 1,500 backpacks collected for the Back 2 School Bash The event was held Saturday, August 12 at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
Binders were just some of the many, many school supplies available to back to school shoppers at the Back 2 School Bash at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
A mother checks her child’s school supply list while checking out the crayons available at the Back 2 School Bash held Saturday, August 12 at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
A new take on clothing this year was homecoming dresses. There was also shoes and jewelry so the girls could look their best for Homecoming Night at the Back 2 School Bash.
This girl gets a haircut, just one the services provided at the Back 2 School Bash. The event was held Saturday, August 12 at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
A volunteer puts out more markers during the Back 2 School Bash Saturday, August 12 at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
Notebooks were a hot commodity at the Back 2 School Bash at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
Two buckets of pencils were the tip of the iceberg as far pencils go during the Back 2 School Bash. Some school supply lists were asking for 12 pencils per student.
Racks and tables of clothes were set up along with the classroom supplies, at the Back 2 School Bash Saturday, August 12 at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
Scissors with any color handles imaginable were one the many supplies being given away at the Back 2 School Bash.
Personal hygiene products such as shampoo, body wash, and deodorant were all available at the Back 2 School Bash at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
There were two tables of shoes as well dress shoes for Homecoming at the Back 2 School Bash.
